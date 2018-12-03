The EU Capability Development Priorities

2018 CDP revision

Dec. 3, 2018

The European Defence Agency (EDA) produces regular updates of the Capability Development Plan (CDP) since 2008, in close cooperation with its Member States and with the active contributions of the EU Military Committee (EUMC) and the European Union Military Staff (EUMS).



The purpose of the periodic CDP revision, a key tasking of the Agency, is to provide a full capability picture that supports decision-making at EU and national levels regarding defence capability development.



The overall objective is to increase coherence between Member States’ defence planning and to encourage European cooperation by jointly considering future operational needs and defining common EU Capability Development Priorities.



20 PDF pages