Anglo-French Joint Inquiry Reports on Future Anti-Ship Missile Systems

HC 1071

Dec. 12, 2018

The UK and French Governments have every interest in successfully completing the Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon programme say the House of Commons Defence Committee and the Assemblée nationale’s Standing Committee on National Defence and the Armed Forces, in a joint report published today.



The report, drafted and agreed by both Committees, marks the culmination of the first joint Inquiry between a House of Commons Committee and a Committee of a non-UK legislature.



The Inquiry, which is a new step in UK-French inter-parliamentary cooperation on defence and national security matters, has focused on one of the most ambitious products of the Lancaster House Agreement signed between the UK and French Governments in 2010 – the Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) programme.



New generation of deep strike and anti-ship missiles by 2030



The FC/ASW seeks to develop a new generation of deep strike and anti-ship missiles by 2030, replacing the capabilities hitherto provided by Harpoon and Exocet (anti-ship missiles) and SCALP/Storm Shadow (deep strike missiles).



In 2017, both Governments agreed to conduct a ‘concept phase’, led by MBDA.



This phase is due to conclude in 2020 after which Ministers will need to decide whether to proceed to a ‘design, development and production phase’ for the FC/ASW to come into service in 2030.



