International Defense Industry Digest, 2018

n.a.

Dec. 13, 2018

The Department of Industrial Affairs and Economic Intelligence (S2IE) of the Directorate General of Armament (DGA), France's defense procurement agency, has just published the 2018 edition of its annual notebook of international defense companies.



This annual book has been designed to bring you, on a daily basis and in the course of your activities, clear and accurate information on a selection of sixty companies of the world's defense industrial and technological base (BITD).



Each company is described in detail, including its latest financial results. Although written in French, its layout and reliance on graphis makes it easy to understand for non-French readers.





187 PDF pages