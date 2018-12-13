Long-Range Emerging Threats Facing the United States As Identified by Federal Agencies

GAO-19-204SP

Dec. 13, 2018

Threats to U.S. national security continue to evolve with technological, economic, and social changes.



DOD, State, DHS, and ODNI independently identified various threats to the United States or its national security interests. In analyzing more than 210 individual threats identified by organizations across DOD, State, DHS, and ODNI, as well as its review of national security strategies and related documents, and interviews with key agency officials, GAO developed four broad categories for 26 long-range emerging threats that officials identified:



Federal agencies identified 26 long-term threats within 4 categories:



1) Adversaries' Political and Military Advancements—e.g., China's increasing ability to match the U.S. military's strength.



2) Dual-Use Technologies—e.g., self-driving cars might be developed for private use, but militaries can use them too.



3) Weapons—advances in weapons technology, e.g., cyberweapons.



4) Events and Demographic Changes—e.g., infectious disease outbreaks.



This report is a public version of a classified report that GAO issued on September 28, 2018. Information that DOD deemed classified and sensitive has been omitted.





