Rebuilding Ship, Submarine, and Aviation Readiness Will Require Time and Sustained Management Attention

GAO-19-225T

Dec 12, 2018

Since 2015, we have made 45 recommendations to help the Navy and Marine Corps ensure they have the personnel and equipment they need to be ready for their operations.



We discussed the two services' readiness challenges in this testimony, including:



-- Personnel shortfalls and gaps in experience leading to high sailor workloads



-- Maintenance delays that prevent ships and submarines from operating



-- Unavailable aircraft in both the Navy and the Marine Corps.



While the services have taken initial steps to rebuild military readiness, fully addressing these challenges while balancing high demands will require years of sustained attention.



