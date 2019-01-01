DOD Dictionary of Military and Associated Terms, 2019

n.a.

Undated, January 2019

The DOD Dictionary of Military and Associated Terms (DOD Dictionary) sets forth standard US military and associated terminology to encompass the joint activity of the Armed Forces of the United States.



These military and associated terms, together with their definitions, constitute approved Department of Defense (DOD) terminology for general use by all DOD components.



This publication supplements standard English-language dictionaries, and standardizes military and associated terminology to improve communication and mutual understanding within DOD, with other US Government departments and agencies, and among the United States and its allies.



402 PDF pages