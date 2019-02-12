Australian Military Sales Catalogue

DPS:NOV031-18

Feb 12, 2019

Australian Military Sales (AMS) is a Directorate working with Defence’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group. The role of AMS is to support Australian sovereign capability and military sales programs through:



-- International Government-to-Government sale, gifting or other transfer of surplus and obsolete Defence articles.

-- International Government-to-Government purchase of Australian origin, sensitive technology, Defence articles

-- Supporting Australian defence industry to export to foreign government customers.



AMS seeks expressions of interest from foreign governments for consideration for government-to-government transfers.



AMS benefits

AMS supports Australian defence industry to export leading–edge capability solutions to foreign government customers.



By leveraging relationships across the military diplomatic community, AMS provides opportunities for Australian defence industries to utilise Defence’s network of national and international military partners to identify sales opportunities thereby improving and enhancing the promotion and export of products and capabilities.



The purpose of the Australian Military Sales Catalogue (AMSC) is to inform potential foreign government customers of Australian defence equipment and of Australian defence industry products and services available under international government-to-government arrangements.



2019 Australian Military Sales Catalogue

Submissions for the 2019 AMSC were opened by the Minister for Defence, the Hon. Christopher Pyne on 3 September, 2018.

The 2019 AMSC is the third year AMS has produced the Catalogue with the new edition being sponsored by the Australian Defence Export Office.



The latest Australian Military Sales Catalogue was launched on 12 February, 2019 by the Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, at Parliament House, Canberra. The event was attended by foreign dignitaries’ from across the globe as well as many of the 114 companies showcased in the AMSC.



The 2019 edition provides information on surplus ADF equipment for sale across the maritime, land and aerospace domains to foreign government customers as well as showcasing world-leading Australian defence industry products and services. This year’s version also includes an exporting section to assist defence industry companies to maximise export opportunities, including a section on the Australian Defence Exports Office, Defence Export Controls, Centre for Defence Industry Capability, Team Defence Australia, Austrade and Efic.



Advice to Foreign Governments on surplus ADF equipment / inventory and defence industry products / services may be obtained by following the attached link and completing the Expression of Interest form. Note: This form is for Foreign Government use only.



Equipment is offered on the basis of as is – where is.

168 PDF pages