Annual Report 2018

ISBN 978-92-95075-46-7 / ISSN 2363-4340

March 22, 2019

The EDA's chief executive says 2018 was a remarkable year for EU defence cooperation in general, and for the European Defence Agency (EDA) in particular.



Following the launch of several new EU defence initiatives in 2017, the first successful steps were taken in 2018 towards their implementation, with EDA contributing to all of them.



This report details those first steps, and reviews the agency's ongoing initiatives and projects.



32 PDF pages