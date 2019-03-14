Revised Analytic Approach Needed to Support Force Structure Decision-Making

GAO-19-385

March 14, 2019

To adapt to growing threats, the Department of Defense says it must urgently change.



GAO looked at DOD's process for providing senior leaders with the information they need to adjust the size and capabilities of the U.S. military to meet top defense priorities.



Senior leaders are not getting the information they need to make these important decisions.



GAO recommended that DoD address the following challenges:



-- It was difficult to develop a common "starting point" for force structure analysis



-- The military services' analyses largely supported the status quo



-- There was no way to compare options and identify tradeoffs across DOD.





39 PDF pages