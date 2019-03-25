Canada's Fighter Force

60th Report

March 25, 2019

The Committee concludes that National Defence has not done enough to manage risks related to its fighter aircraft fleet to meet commitments to NORAD and NATO until a replacement fleet is in place.



However, the Committee acknowledges that some of this is due to factors outside of its control, such as the uncertainty around the procurement of a replacement fighter fleet and increased operational requirements.



To address these concerns, the Committee has made two recommendations to help the Department ensure it addresses these challenges in a timely manner.



22 PDF pages