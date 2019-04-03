Space Acquisitions: DOD Faces Significant Challenges as it Seeks to Address Threats and Accelerate Space Programs

GAO-19-482T

April 03, 2019

This testimony updates the House on DOD space system acquisitions, such as satellites and ground equipment.



Our work has found many major DOD space programs exceed their budgets and are late. For instance, the cost of a satellite communications system has grown 117% and its first launch was delayed more than 3.5 years.



Today, as DOD is simultaneously undertaking major acquisitions to replenish missile warning, communications, navigation, and weather satellites, it faces:



-- Growing threats to satellites including cyber attacks and space debris



-- Major proposed space leadership changes



-- Funding and acquisition workforce challenges.



29 PDF pages