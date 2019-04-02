US Air Force Acquisition Report 2019

n.a.

April 02, 2019

The report reviews the overall management of over 50 of the US Air Force's largest programs. It also outlines where Air Force acquisition is headed in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 under the requirements of the National Defense Strategy to build a more lethal and ready Air Force.



The report focuses heavily on the role of speed and discipline in acquisition reform.



The report offers another level of transparency between the Air Force and taxpayers, offering insights into both aggregated and individual programs compared against established baselines that show how the Air Force balances program cost, schedule and performance to meet warfighter needs and optimize taxpayers’ dollars.



Most interestingly, it offers a look at major acquisition programs, each with a brief one-page description which includes information about its costs.



120 PDF pages