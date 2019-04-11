Presidential Helicopter Program Continues to Make Development Progress While Addressing Challenges

GAO-19-329

April 11, 2019

The President relies on a fleet of helicopters for transportation that has been in service for decades. The Navy plans to replace this fleet with 23 new helicopters, called VH-92As.



GAO found that its annual review of this acquisition found



The estimated cost has declined from $5.18 billion to $4.95 billion since 2014. This was in part because there have been few design changes



The program remains within its overall schedule. However, delays will give program officials 3 to 5 months less time to evaluate whether they are ready to begin production



The program continues to work on challenges in communication links, and other areas.





