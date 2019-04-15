Acquisition Trends, 2018: Defense Contract Spending Bounces Back

There have been substantial shifts in the defense acquisition system over the past two years as it begins to rebound after sequestration and the defense drawdown.



At a most basic level, defense contract obligations have grown in each of the past two years after a trough in defense contract spending in Fiscal Year (FY) 2015.



Beyond topline contract growth, the administration change naturally brings new priorities and policies to the Department of Defense (DoD).



For example, the 2018 National Defense Strategy’s heavy emphasis on great power competition will influence the types of weapon systems and capabilities that DoD develops and purchases going forward.



