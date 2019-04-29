Actions Needed to Improve Poor Conditions of Facilities and Equipment That Affect Maintenance Timeliness and Efficiency

GAO-19-242

April 29, 2019

DOD operates 21 depots that maintain, overhaul, and repair complex weapons systems and equipment.



GAO found that:



-- The facility conditions were poor at most depots



-- Depot equipment was generally older than its expected service life



-- Declining performance over the last 10 years at most depots reduced the availability of weapons systems for training and operations



The military services can't determine how much of the decline is due to facility and equipment problems



While the services have started planning to improve depots as required, we recommended they track maintenance delays and incorporate key goals and performance metrics into their plans.



85 PDF pages