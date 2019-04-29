F-35 Joint Strike Fighter: Action Needed to Improve Reliability and Prepare for Modernization Efforts

GAO-19-341

April 29, 2019

DOD plans to spend over $270 billion to buy more than 2,000 F-35 aircraft over the next 26 years.



In this year's review, among other things, GAO found the F-35 program:



-- Made slow, consistent progress on reliability and maintainability.



But it has not met 4 of 8 targets, which suggests the aircraft will be less reliable and more costly to maintain.



-- Will start a modernization effort—now estimated at $10.5 billion—without a complete business case and while still developing key technologies. This increases the risk of cost increases and delays.



We made 5 recommendations, including that the program clarify and improve its reliability plans.





51 PDF pages