F-35 Joint Strike Fighter: Action Needed to Improve Reliability and Prepare for Modernization Efforts
GAO-19-341
April 29, 2019
DOD plans to spend over $270 billion to buy more than 2,000 F-35 aircraft over the next 26 years.
In this year's review, among other things, GAO found the F-35 program:
-- Made slow, consistent progress on reliability and maintainability.
But it has not met 4 of 8 targets, which suggests the aircraft will be less reliable and more costly to maintain.
-- Will start a modernization effort—now estimated at $10.5 billion—without a complete business case and while still developing key technologies. This increases the risk of cost increases and delays.
We made 5 recommendations, including that the program clarify and improve its reliability plans.
