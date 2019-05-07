GAO: Limited Use of Knowledge-Based Practices Continues to Undercut DOD's Investments

GAO-19-336SP

This special report is GAO’s 17th annual assessment of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) $1.69 trillion portfolio of 82 major weapon systems acquisition programs.



This report

(1) examines changes in the portfolio since last year,

(2) evaluates DOD’s actions in areas related to recent, selected acquisition reforms, and

(3) offers a quick look at cost and schedule performance of 51 individual weapon programs, based on DOD documentation and questionnaire responses from their respective program offices.



This report provides observations on:

-- cost and schedule performance and contract awards for DOD’s 2018 portfolio of 82 programs that provide acquisition reports to Congress and

-- knowledge that 51 selected programs attained at key points in the acquisition process.



Further, GAO presents individual, two-page assessments of 51 programs.



