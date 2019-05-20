End-Use Monitoring of Defense Articles and Defense Services Commercial Exports FY 2018

May 20, 2019

This report summarizes the Department of State’s administration of the Blue Lantern end-use monitoring program for fiscal year (FY) 2018.



The Blue Lantern program fulfills requirements stipulated in section 40A of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) (22 U.S.C. 2785) and delegated to the Department of State in Executive Order 13637 (March 8, 2013).



The program monitors the end-use of defense articles, technical data, services, and brokering activities exported through commercial channels and subject to Department of State licenses or other approvals under section 38 of the AECA and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) (22 CFR Parts 120-130), which implement section 38 of the AECA.



The Blue Lantern program is managed by the Country and End-Use Analysis Division (CEA), Office of Defense Trade Controls Policy, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.



Blue Lantern’s mission is to help ensure the security and integrity of U.S. defense trade. The program minimizes the risk of diversion and unauthorized use of U.S. defense articles, combats gray arms trafficking, uncovers violations of the AECA, and builds confidence and cooperation among defense trade partners.



Blue Lantern end-use monitoring includes pre-license, post-license/pre-shipment, and post-shipment checks to verify the bona fides of foreign consignees and end-users, confirm the legitimacy of proposed transactions, and, to the extent possible, provide “reasonable assurance that:



(i) the recipient is complying with the requirements imposed by the United States Government with respect to use, transfers, and security of defense articles and defense services; and



(ii) such articles and services are being used for the purposes for which they are provided.”



