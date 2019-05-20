Observations on Changes to the Reporting Structure for DOD's Corrosion Office

GAO-19-513

May 20, 2019

Corrosion negatively affects DOD equipment and infrastructure and can lead to reduced asset availability, deterioration in performance, and increasing weapon system and infrastructure costs.



According to a study contracted by DOD, the cost impact of corrosion to DOD in fiscal year 2016 was $20.6 billion. Senate Armed Services Committee Report 115-262 accompanying a bill for the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 included a provision for GAO to review aspects of the DOD Corrosion Office.



This report examines:



(1) how the restructuring within the Office of the Secretary of Defense has affected DOD’s Corrosion Office, including itsperformance of its statutory roles and responsibilities; and



(2) what actions, if any, DOD has taken or has planned to implement recommendations GAO made from calendar years 2003 through 2018 related to corrosion management.



This report looks at how DOD is making or planning changes to the operation of the Corrosion Office, specifically planning to increase corrosion advocacy throughout DOD, oversight of the Corrosion Office, corrosion accountability of the military departments, and corrosion transparency and its alignment with materiel readiness.



