WASHINGTON, D.C. --- Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, provides his final public address in that role, discussing the release of his book titled "Getting Defense Acquisition Right" at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Jan. 17, 2017.
Kendall spoke about his new book, “Getting Defense Acquisition Right,” which is available here (238 PDF pages) and which contains, as Kendall wrote in its introduction, “some of the hard-won lessons of my decades of experience in the development of new defense products.”
-ends-