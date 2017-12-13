Boeing Lays Out Facts to Parliament on U.S. Trade Case (excerpt)

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Dec 13, 2017)

LONDON --- Boeing met with the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee of the House of Commons today to set out the facts of the trade case in the United States following Bombardier’s violation of long established trade law by dumping CSeries passenger jets in the U.S. market.“Boeing values its relationship with the UK and is looking forward to continuing to grow this partnership for prosperity with the UK Government in the years to come,” said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing Europe and managing director of Boeing UK and Ireland. “The trade case in the United States is entirely separate. Bombardier has been found – preliminarily – to have violated trade law by the appropriate authorities.“The U.S. process is not political, but legal and it is very simple. From Boeing’s perspective, Bombardier has sold aircraft in the U.S. at absurdly low prices, below the cost of production and below the price in other markets. It is a textbook case of dumping. It was done to seek a flagship sale in the U.S. to boost sales of an aircraft to which the market has not warmed.“Boeing welcomes competition. We believe it makes us better. And Bombardier can sell their aircraft anywhere in the world. But those sales must be made in accordance with the law, and with respect for the global trade rules we have all adopted. A level playing field, free and fair trade, and compliance with the rules that underpin that process are all things that the UK Government and Parliament, support. So does Boeing. That is what this case is all about.“Furthermore, this concern is shared across the world. Brazil has opened its own case at the World Trade Organisation because of the government support taken by Bombardier from Canada.”Claims have been made that Boeing does not make an aircraft that competes with the CSeries. However, Bombardier’s own public materials refute this by demonstrating that the 737 MAX 7 competes with the CSeries. (end of excerpt)-ends-