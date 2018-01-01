Full Text of Agreement on Boeing-Embraer Joint Venture

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Oct. 05, 2018)

PARIS --- On July 5, executives from Boeing and Brazil’s Embraer signed a 9-page agreement setting out their plans for a strategic partnership under which Boeing would absorb Embraer’s commercial aircraft business as a new Boeing subsidiary based in Brazil, in which the Brazilian government would “maintain its shareholder rights and golden share.”Embraer would retain its military and business jet units, as well as a 20% shareholding in Boeing’s new Brazilian unit. And, as recently reported by US media, Boeing could also produce the Embraer KC-390 twin-jet tanker-transport aircraft in the United States, where it would also be marketed at a cheaper, faster and bigger-capacity alternative to the Lockheed C-130J.The text of the agreement, as well as its notarized Portuguese translation, was posted online by the Sindacato do Metalurgicos de Sao Jose des Campos e Regiao, the local office of the Brazilian metalworkers’ union.It was also posted, behind a paywall, by an new US-based website, which required payment or a subscription, to view it.We have posted a direct link to the source as a public service.-ends-