India Supreme Court Judgement in Rafale Case

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Dec 17, 2018)

PARIS --- India's Supreme Court dismissed Friday calls for an investigation into a controversial French fighter jet deal, in a move seen as a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The 2016 deal between the Indian government and French aircraft manufacturer Dassault has become mired in corruption allegations, with critics from the Congress opposition party accusing Modi of using the agreement to favor a key backer.Several petitions by activists and politicians had demanded the court order a probe amid claims the prime minister violated defense procurement rules.But the country's top court refused to intervene, saying it had "no doubt in the process" of procurement.-ends-