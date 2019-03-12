Department of Defense Press Briefing on the Fiscal Year 2020 Air Force Budget

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 12, 2019)





STAFF: All right, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. We are at 2:30, which means it is Air Force budget time. In just a moment, General John Pletcher and Ms. Carolyn Gleason are going to present the Air Force budget submission for this year's President's budget.



When we get to our question and answer portion, I'll revisit the (inaudible), but again I know most of you, but please do identify yourselves by affiliation and name for our own records. With that sir, I'll turn it over to you.



MAJOR GENERAL JOHN PLETCHER: Thank you. Well good afternoon and again, thanks for sticking around for the Air Force F.Y. '20 PB roll out briefing. We want to certainly give you as much information as we can upfront and we'll leave some time at the end for questions.



Let me start out by giving you the bottom line upfront. The Air Force's F.Y. '20 budget request requests $165.6 billion to continue our path to build a more lethal and ready Air Force.



That's a $9.8 billion increase over the F.Y. '19 appropriation, with the increase enabling growth in both readiness as well as continuing steady increases in our military end strength, our renewed emphasis on infrastructure recovery and our ongoing focus to develop and field faster and smarter the advanced capabilities needed for our return to great power competition.



Along the way, we'll highlight some of the successes we've been able to achieve with recent congressional support and will spend the majority of our time discussing the highlights within each appropriation. Finally, we'll touch on the Overseas Contingency Operations account before providing some closing thoughts and opening the floor to your questions. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the briefing transcript, on the DOD website.



(ends)







Briefing on FY2020 Air Force Budget by Air Force Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget Maj. Gen. John Pletcher; Air Force Deputy for Budget Carolyn GleasonSTAFF: All right, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. We are at 2:30, which means it is Air Force budget time. In just a moment, General John Pletcher and Ms. Carolyn Gleason are going to present the Air Force budget submission for this year's President's budget.When we get to our question and answer portion, I'll revisit the (inaudible), but again I know most of you, but please do identify yourselves by affiliation and name for our own records. With that sir, I'll turn it over to you.MAJOR GENERAL JOHN PLETCHER: Thank you. Well good afternoon and again, thanks for sticking around for the Air Force F.Y. '20 PB roll out briefing. We want to certainly give you as much information as we can upfront and we'll leave some time at the end for questions.Let me start out by giving you the bottom line upfront. The Air Force's F.Y. '20 budget request requests $165.6 billion to continue our path to build a more lethal and ready Air Force.That's a $9.8 billion increase over the F.Y. '19 appropriation, with the increase enabling growth in both readiness as well as continuing steady increases in our military end strength, our renewed emphasis on infrastructure recovery and our ongoing focus to develop and field faster and smarter the advanced capabilities needed for our return to great power competition.Along the way, we'll highlight some of the successes we've been able to achieve with recent congressional support and will spend the majority of our time discussing the highlights within each appropriation. Finally, we'll touch on the Overseas Contingency Operations account before providing some closing thoughts and opening the floor to your questions. (end of excerpt)(ends)

Department of Defense Press Briefing on the President's Fiscal Year 2020 Defense Budget for the Army

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 12, 2019)







COL. KATHLEEN TURNER: OK ladies and gentlemen, the big clock in the back tells me it’s 12:50, so I don't want to lose any valuable part of the Army’s time here. So good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, I'm Colonel Kathleen Turner, the Army Media Relations Chief. I'll be moderating today's session. Undersecretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy is going to provide opening comments, followed by Lieutenant General Thomas Horlander, the Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller.



He will provide an overview of the Army's portion of the President's Fiscal Year 2020 budget request. Following their remarks, we should have about 15 minutes for questions. I'll call on you and I'd like to keep it to one question, just because I want to make sure we get as many questions as possible.



OK, with that, Undersecretary…



RYAN MCCARTHY: Thank you. I'll talk a little bit about the key shifts undertaken in this Fiscal Year '20 effort, but when we ask you to kind of look at this – look at it in the context of what we've done in '18 and '19 and how it fits together as we kind of march across the FYDP from the choices that were made in Fiscal Year '18 and '19.



As we published the National Defense Strategy in January of 2018, there were four key pillars associated with the NDS – nuclear posture, great power competition, and enhancing warfare and partnership capacity.



Now the great power competition is an essential challenge associated with this NDS and something where the Army in particular had to make some pretty significant steps as we – as we try to modernize our force to maintain a readiness posture that we're – quite frankly, we fill over 60 percent of requirements worldwide for combatant commanders.



So when you skim this budget, you'll see that readiness is our number one priority and will remain that way until at least Fiscal Year '22, when we can get all of our brigade combat teams – about two-thirds of our brigade combat teams, to the highest level of readiness.



We're maxing out our CTC rotations, home station training and trying to fill brigade combat teams with 105 percent manning. So readiness is – will continue to be the number one priority for the Army. The choices in this budget for modernization that were truly difficult and – but challenging, but ones that the entire Army leadership stood shoulder to shoulder on and own. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the briefing transcript, on the DOD website.



(ends)







Briefing on FY2020 budget by Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy; Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Horlander, military Deputy for Budget to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and ComptrollerCOL. KATHLEEN TURNER: OK ladies and gentlemen, the big clock in the back tells me it’s 12:50, so I don't want to lose any valuable part of the Army’s time here. So good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, I'm Colonel Kathleen Turner, the Army Media Relations Chief. I'll be moderating today's session. Undersecretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy is going to provide opening comments, followed by Lieutenant General Thomas Horlander, the Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller.He will provide an overview of the Army's portion of the President's Fiscal Year 2020 budget request. Following their remarks, we should have about 15 minutes for questions. I'll call on you and I'd like to keep it to one question, just because I want to make sure we get as many questions as possible.OK, with that, Undersecretary…RYAN MCCARTHY: Thank you. I'll talk a little bit about the key shifts undertaken in this Fiscal Year '20 effort, but when we ask you to kind of look at this – look at it in the context of what we've done in '18 and '19 and how it fits together as we kind of march across the FYDP from the choices that were made in Fiscal Year '18 and '19.As we published the National Defense Strategy in January of 2018, there were four key pillars associated with the NDS – nuclear posture, great power competition, and enhancing warfare and partnership capacity.Now the great power competition is an essential challenge associated with this NDS and something where the Army in particular had to make some pretty significant steps as we – as we try to modernize our force to maintain a readiness posture that we're – quite frankly, we fill over 60 percent of requirements worldwide for combatant commanders.So when you skim this budget, you'll see that readiness is our number one priority and will remain that way until at least Fiscal Year '22, when we can get all of our brigade combat teams – about two-thirds of our brigade combat teams, to the highest level of readiness.We're maxing out our CTC rotations, home station training and trying to fill brigade combat teams with 105 percent manning. So readiness is – will continue to be the number one priority for the Army. The choices in this budget for modernization that were truly difficult and – but challenging, but ones that the entire Army leadership stood shoulder to shoulder on and own. (end of excerpt)(ends)

Department of Defense Press Briefing on the President's Fiscal Year 2020 Defense Budget for the Missile Defense Agency

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 12, 2019)







STAFF: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for coming. Appreciate your attendance after a pretty long day, I know, this is going to be your last briefing of the day. Welcome, I'm Mark Wright, PAO for the Missile Defense Agency. Let me introduce you to your speakers for today.



On my -- on your right is Ms. Michelle Atkinson. She is the director for operations, the acting director for operations for the Missile Defense Agency. And to her right is Rear Admiral Jon Hill, the deputy director of the Missile Defense Agency.



They'll give an opening statement and then go through some slides for you and give you some additional information. I know you've already -- should have picked up an MDA packet with information from OSD/PA. Make sure you get one if you haven't yet.



Right after that, she’ll go through the budget slides for you and then we'll have time for some questions. I ask that when time for questions, the admiral doesn't know you, neither does Ms. Atkinson, so please identify yourself and where you're from and then we'll answer your question as best as possible.



We should have about 20 minutes for each if everything works out all right. Admiral?



REAR ADMIRAL JOHN REAR ADM. HILL: Okay, thank you Mark, and good afternoon. As Mark mentioned, we are well aware that this is your last brief of the day and so we'll try to keep you excited here. It's great to have an opportunity to talk to you about the importance of the president's budget request.



And as you know, MDA has an incredibly important mission. We develop and deploy missile defenses to protect the homeland as well as to protect our deployed forces and allies all over the world from the threat of missile attack.



I'm incredibly proud of that mission. It is a noble mission and I'm incredibly proud of the men and women of MDA that make us -- make this possible. So at this point, without any further ado, I'd like to turn it over to Ms. Michelle Atkinson, who is our director for operations. So she can run you through the particulars of our budget request for FY20.



And then we'll be happy to take your questions. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the briefing transcript, on the DOD website.



(ends)







Briefing on the Missile Defense Agency FY2020 budget by Deputy Director Rear Adm. Jon Hill; Missile Defense Agency Director of Operations Michelle AtkinsonSTAFF: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for coming. Appreciate your attendance after a pretty long day, I know, this is going to be your last briefing of the day. Welcome, I'm Mark Wright, PAO for the Missile Defense Agency. Let me introduce you to your speakers for today.On my -- on your right is Ms. Michelle Atkinson. She is the director for operations, the acting director for operations for the Missile Defense Agency. And to her right is Rear Admiral Jon Hill, the deputy director of the Missile Defense Agency.They'll give an opening statement and then go through some slides for you and give you some additional information. I know you've already -- should have picked up an MDA packet with information from OSD/PA. Make sure you get one if you haven't yet.Right after that, she’ll go through the budget slides for you and then we'll have time for some questions. I ask that when time for questions, the admiral doesn't know you, neither does Ms. Atkinson, so please identify yourself and where you're from and then we'll answer your question as best as possible.We should have about 20 minutes for each if everything works out all right. Admiral?REAR ADMIRAL JOHN REAR ADM. HILL: Okay, thank you Mark, and good afternoon. As Mark mentioned, we are well aware that this is your last brief of the day and so we'll try to keep you excited here. It's great to have an opportunity to talk to you about the importance of the president's budget request.And as you know, MDA has an incredibly important mission. We develop and deploy missile defenses to protect the homeland as well as to protect our deployed forces and allies all over the world from the threat of missile attack.I'm incredibly proud of that mission. It is a noble mission and I'm incredibly proud of the men and women of MDA that make us -- make this possible. So at this point, without any further ado, I'd like to turn it over to Ms. Michelle Atkinson, who is our director for operations. So she can run you through the particulars of our budget request for FY20.And then we'll be happy to take your questions. (end of excerpt)(ends)

Department of Defense Press Briefing on the President's Fiscal Year 2020 Defense Budget for the Navy

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 12, 2019)