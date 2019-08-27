Send comments and tips to our Twitter account, @DefAeroNews.
#Zhukovsky: Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the 14th International Aviation and Space Salon #MAKS2019 https://t.co/qz15K0L4oR pic.twitter.com/4tyKmSzpXg— President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) August 27, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended #MAKS2019 air show on August 27, where the export version of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter and MC-21 passenger airplane were demonstrated. pic.twitter.com/OhJjWlb854— UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) August 27, 2019
President Vladimir Putin has opened the International Aviation and Space Salon #MAKS2019 on Tuesday. The opening ceremony was also attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganhttps://t.co/VyS2cuKb6B— Russia in USA (@RusEmbUSA) August 27, 2019
the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter and MC-21 passenger airplane pic.twitter.com/q7Myn6Gd0m
Attending MAKS 2019, Indonesian Air Force Chief of Staff Discusses Continuation of Su-35 Procurement https://t.co/MtENfywBWH@Rostec_Russia #maks19 #maks2019 #aviasalonmaks— AVTEN (@avten_asia) August 27, 2019
Su-57 in the air and on the ground: UAC will represent Russian stealth fighter on static display for the first time during upcoming #MAKS2019 airshow pic.twitter.com/97S24DWnfu— UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) August 23, 2019
Chinese Wing Loong I and II drones are on display at #MAKS2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia. (Photos: Liu Xuanzun/GT) pic.twitter.com/DLjvXH5Xp1— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 26, 2019
Sukhoi S-70 Okhitnik UAV finally with the flat nozzle! #MAKS19 pic.twitter.com/6QonQ3mYU3— Michael Jerdev (@MuxelAero) August 25, 2019
Su-57's 'Experimental Predecessor' With Exotic Wing Shown at #MAKS2019 Air Show pic.twitter.com/GdUc0jfCUH— IndianDefenceUpdates (@defencealerts) August 28, 2019
More Su-47 Berkut Photos at MAKS2019! I really like this unique Design! pic.twitter.com/5AL0WTSHKs— MiG-23MS (@StefanKnippsch3) August 27, 2019
#Military: Ka-52K latest photo from #MAKS2019. This is supposed to be the ultimate anti-ship, & ground CAS helicopter for Egyptian #Mistral LHDs & it was designed for them but no clear information about the contract signing has been revealed & Egypt signed for AW-149 with #Italy pic.twitter.com/nSe8eFgga0— Chief InfoSec Office (@CISO_Thoughts) August 28, 2019
Two newcomers the Helicopter Industry no longer just stand as mock-ups, but also take part in the air parade at the #MAKS2019 MI38 & KA62 pic.twitter.com/uD3p1Vqqic— HELICOPTER.SU (@rotor601) August 27, 2019
#Russia's #Rosoboronexport to Unveil Export Version of Il-112VE Tactical Airlifter at #MAKS2019. #Il112 https://t.co/nQl72haG7C pic.twitter.com/csKKmCTez0— DefPost (@defpostmedia) August 26, 2019
Another #MAKS2019 surprise: UAC displays MiG-35 on static with redesign tail, and a scaled model in exhibit booth with extended wingspan. Still trying to find out how and why. #MAKC2019 pic.twitter.com/9WaMdRQThe— Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) August 27, 2019
Hot hot! MC-21-300 on the static display of the #MAKS2019 airshow. This one will be the first fitted with a passenger cabin. pic.twitter.com/Ged3StuCLh— UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) August 24, 2019
Cabin mock-up @UAC_Russia_eng @COMACAmerica CR929 also presented at #MAKS2019, but likely the same as shown in Zhuhai last year. https://t.co/hpJdIeF8dz— Richard_on_aviation (@rschuur_aero) August 25, 2019
Iran unveils a new cruise missile in #MAKS2019 [Russia International Aviation and Space] "#Mobin"— ERSHAD ALIJANI (@ErshadAlijani) August 27, 2019
Operational range: 450 km pic.twitter.com/RWe8iHYFzZ
Most Russian concept ever or most awesome concept ever? Think DARPA Gremlins, but with an Il-76 and a hypersonic aircraft. #MAKS2019 pic.twitter.com/Yj6zUO2Qvc— Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) August 27, 2019
-ends-