New Faces, Same Fibs: Pentagon Misleads on F-35 Costs

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Nov. 04, 2019)



By Giovanni de Briganti

The Pentagon continues its tradition of misleading on F-35 costs: this time, defense undersecretary Ellen Lord and F-35 Program Executive Officer Gen. Eric Fick appear to have ‘overlooked’ $7 billion when announcing the latest deal. (DoD photo)