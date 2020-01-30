Selected Excerpts from DOT&E 2019 Report on F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

(Source: compiled by Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Feb. 06, 2020)



(Scroll down for Lockheed’s response at foot of page)

PARIS --- The Pentagon’s Director of Operational Test and Evaluation released his annual report on January 31. This year, just 14 pages are devoted to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, but despite noting some limited progress, notably regarding aircraft availability, it repeated the same problems noted in previous years.“The program is still carrying a large number of deficiencies, most of which were identified prior to the completion of SDD,” the report said.Below is our selection of salient points, emphasized in bold typeface when of special significance.-- The Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program continues to carry 873 unresolved deficiencies-- The current Continuous Capability Development and Delivery (C2D2)--, well beyond the recent incremental upgrades to the signal generator channels and reprogramming tools,-- Although the program released several new versions of ALIS in 2019 that improved ALIS usability,-- Cybersecurity testing to date during IOT&E continued to demonstrate that-- Although the fleet-wide trend in aircraft availability showed modest improvement in 2019, it remains below the target value of 65 percent.-- These reports do not include results from-- As of September 17, 2019, the program had closed out 493 of the 536 capability requirements.-- Full closure of the SDD contract may take years to complete.-- The program is still carrying a large number of deficiencies, most of which were identified prior to the completion of SDD. As of November 4, 2019,-- The program has not been able to address more of these deficiencies for several reasons, including new discoveries with the fielded configurations, contractual problems, and limitations in software development and test capacity.-- For example, some-- For all F-35 variants, structural and durability-- TheThe effect on F-35 service life and the need for additional inspection requirements are still being determined.-- Units flying newerafter aircraft returned from flights when the gun was employed.-- Based on F-35A gun testing to date,-- F-35B and F-35C air-to-ground accuracy results to date with the gun pod have been consistent and meet the contract specifications. The results do not show the accuracy errors of the internal F-35A gun.-- In order to be ready to support the planned Block 4 capability development timeline, the Block 4 hardware upgrades for the USRL should have already been on contract. However, as of this report,-- Sovereign data management allows foreign partners and military sales customers to block, delay, or pass through all structured data, including propulsion data, and gives the ability to filter certain parts of propulsion messages based on sovereign data requirements.-- For example,and cybersecurity improvements, including fixes to cybersecurity deficiencies. DOT&E is not aware of how the program will incorporate these changes to support the many fielded systems.-- The program is also planning a re-architecture of ALIS, frequently termed ALIS NEXT, through a combination of new applications and re-hosted software code from the current ALIS. The program undertook this planning while simultaneously supporting ALIS 3.1.1, preparing to release ALIS 3.5, and developing and testing the service packs that will follow.-- ALIS NEXT will use a cloud-focused model and-- Although the program released several new versions of ALIS in 2019 that improved ALIS usability,----in accordance with their individual, DOT&E-approved test plans.-- Cybersecurity testing to date during IOT&E continued to demonstrate that-- More testing is needed to assess the cybersecurity of the air vehicle. Actual on-aircraft or appropriate hardware- and software-in-the-loop facilities are imperative to enable operationally representative air vehicle cyber testing.---- According to the JPO,via the SOU.-- The whole U.S. [F-35] fleet can be broken down into three distinct sub-fleets: the combat-coded fleet of aircraft which are slated into units that can deploy for combat operations; the training fleet for new F-35 pilot accession; and the test fleet for operational testing and tactics development.The combat‑coded fleet represented roughly a third of the whole U.S. fleet over the period, and demonstrated significantly higher availability than the other two fleets. The combat‑coded fleet still fell short of the 65 percent monthly availability goal over the 12 months ending September 2019,--which are the basis of flying hour projections and sustainment cost models. For the 12 months ending September 2019, the average monthly utilization rate for the whole U.S. fleet was 18.1 flight hours per tail per month for the F-35A, 15.3 for the F-35B, and 23.8 for the F-35C. This compares to Service bed-down plans from 2013, which expected F-35A and F-35C units to execute 25 flight hours per tail per month and F-35B units to execute 20 flight hours per tail per month to achieve Service goals.-- For three of the four specification threats, the F-35 variants meet JSF contract specification requirements to enable safe ejection of the pilot in the event of an engagement.-- For two of the four specification threats, the F-35A and F-35C variants meet JSF contract specification requirements to return safely to the Forward Line of Troops following an engagement.