Eurofighter AESA Radar Program Splits into Three

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted July 02, 2020)



By Giovanni de Briganti

Three different electronic scanning radars are now being developed for Eurofighter, with Qatar, Kuwait and possibly Saudi Arabia using the original Captor-E, Germany and Spain developing the ECRS Mk 1 while Italy and the UK may develop the ECRS Mk 2. (EF photo)