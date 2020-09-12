Indonesia Nears Order for 36 Rafales: Minister

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Dec. 4, 2020)



By Giovanni de Briganti

An Indonesian order for 36 Rafale announced as imminent by French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, a Greek contract for another 18 and a possible Croatian order will secure Dassault Aviation’s Rafale production line until well beyond 2026. (French AF photo)