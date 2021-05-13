Why Australia Wanted Out of Its French Submarine Deal (excerpt)

(Source: Politico; posted Sept. 16, 2021)



By Zoya Sheftalovich





France could have seen it coming.



Canberra signaled in June it was looking for a way out of the contract, signed in 2016 with French company DCNS (now known as Naval Group) to build 12 Barracuda submarines.



Questioned by a Senate committee about issues with the project, Australia's Defense Secretary



Moriarty's admission came after his government in April



Here's why Australia wanted out of the contract — and what could happen next.



Cybersecurity



Trouble began brewing almost immediately after Canberra chose the French bid ahead of alternate designs from Germany and Japan in April 2016.



That August, before the Australian deal was formally signed but after it had been announced, the company



The Australian defense department warned the submarine-builder it wanted top-level protection for its project.



And while politicians from Australia's ruling center-right Liberal Party sought to downplay the implications of the hack on the Barracuda subs, opposition figures jumped on the revelations, with some calling for negotiations with the French firm to be suspended.



Budget blowout



Despite that, Australia later that year signed its largest-ever defense deal with DCNS for 12 Shortfin Barracuda Block 1A conventional diesel submarines.



Canberra was reportedly particularly keen on the French bid because of the ability to switch the Barracudas from diesel to nuclear power — technology that was deemed political poison so recently after the Fukushima disaster in Japan, but that the government believed could become more palatable in time.



The project was meant to cost 50 billion Australian dollars (€31 billion). But that figure has since almost doubled.



At last count, the Barracudas were going to cost



And that wasn't all. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on the Politico website.



-ends-



