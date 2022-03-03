Franco-German Defence-Industrial Relations: The Evidence Points One Way

(Source: Defence Analysis; posted March 03, 2022)



By Francis Tusa *

France is continuing to expand its technology portfolio for the SCAF/FCAS next-generation fighter. As part of Project Turenne, DGA is testing a new generation of components such as high-pressure turbine blades and ceramic and metallic materials for its future engine. (DGA photo)