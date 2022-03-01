The Almost Comical Saga of Polish MiG-29 Fighters for Ukraine

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted March 09, 2022)



By Giovanni de Briganti

#BREAKING EU countries will provide 'fighter jets' to Ukraine under Brussels funding: Borrell pic.twitter.com/tkmHfrhhlf — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 27, 2022

We are stepping up our support for Ukraine.



For the first time, the EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack.



We are also strengthening our sanctions against the Kremlin.

https://t.co/qEBICNxYa1 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2022

Ukrainian Armed Forces report that the EU will deliver more than 70 military jets to Ukraine. The jets will be based on Polish airfields from which pilots will perform combat missions.

Bulgaria 16 MiG-29 & 14 Su-25

Poland 28 Mig-29 (most refurbished)

Slovakia 12 Mig-29 — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) March 1, 2022

‼️FAKE NEWS‼️

Unfortunately you are spreading misinformation with quotation from 27/02/22.



Poland won't send its fighter jets to #Ukraine as well as allow to use its airports. We significantly help in many other areas.https://t.co/wjNOgh97JT — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 6, 2022

Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland in connection with the statement by the US Secretary of State on providing airplanes to Ukraine https://t.co/tri1j6cgvb — Łukasz Jasina (@RzecznikMSZ) March 8, 2022