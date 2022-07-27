Germany: The Exit Road for FCAS (Part 2)

(Source: special to Defense-aerospace.com; posted July 27, 2022)



By Alistair Davidson

Five years after the announcement of this Franco-German program, on July 13, 2017, the disagreements between Dassault and Airbus have put this program in serious danger, despite the good will of the French authorities.On June 28, the CEO of Dassault-Aviation, Eric Trappier, celebrated in Merignac, where a Dassault factory is located, the memory of 79 workers of the SNCASO (the ancestor of the company) who were killed by the Germans during the Occupation, for acts of resistance. The speech delivered by Mr. Trappier was a double meaning one with one key-word: resistance. Celebrating the Resistance of the past was an echo to the current resistance of Dassault today in the FCAS project. His words, carefully chosen, were directed to both French and German decision-makers: “We refuse subjection and we put our spirit of resistance at the service of our country. It's a major feature of our corporate culture,” said Eric Trappier.In the best-case scenario, if “phase 1B” finally proceeds, the New-Generation Fighter demonstrator could fly in 2028 for operational commissioning towards the end of the 2040s. But, so far, the project is stuck by divergences from both sides, a situation highlighted by the fact that no Dassault engineer is currently working on this program.On the contrary, the two industrial partners, Dassault-Aviation for France and Airbus Defense and Space for Germany and Spain, exchanged bittersweet words.Interviewed by Les Echos (June, 15) the German boss of Airbus D&S, Michael Schöllhorn, a former pilot, spoke of a “divergence of interpretation between us and Dassault on the way of carrying out a real industrial cooperation. If Dassault wants to direct the two key files of stealth and agility, without consulting us, it's no.”As early as in March, Mr. Trappier mentioned, on BFM business radio, the existence of a “plan B” in the event of a collapse of the FCAS.