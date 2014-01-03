Pentagon’s F-35 Waiver is Third in A Decade Over Honeywell’s Chinese Parts

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Oct. 11,2022)



By Giovanni de Briganti

Despite having pledged in 2014 to ensure no Chinese parts would be used in the production of F-35 fighters, the Pentagon and prime contractor Lockheed Martin have failed to follow through, leading to the ‘discovery’ of new Chinese parts in early September. (LM photo)