Paris Hopes to Award FCAS Contracts by Early December: Minister

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Nov. 28, 2022)





The study contracts to develop a demonstrator of the Future Air Combat System (SCAF), a flagship project carried out between France, Germany and Spain, should be awarded to manufacturers "at the beginning of December," according to French armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu.



“France, the lead country of the project, wishes to be able to award the contracts to the manufacturers for all the pillars at the beginning of December, through the general direction of the French armament,” Lecornu said in a letter sent Saturday to members of Parliament. “At this stage, work to finalize the contracts for Phase 1B is underway, in particular on pillars 3 and 4. We believe that the work can be concluded in the coming days,” he wrote.



Lecornu’s statement is a welcome clarification after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne claimed on Friday, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, claimed that persistent difficulties between France and Germany had been resolved, and that the program launch was imminent.

This is getting to be embarrassing....



French PM says fighter jet project on track but Dassault denies deal https://t.co/qx0wu04xvz — Defense-Aerospace (@DefAeroNews) November 26, 2022

She was immediately contradicted by Dassault Aviation’s communications director, who tweeted “It’s not done yet.”



The Future Air Combat System, known in France as SCAF, long blocked by rivalries between Dassault and Airbus and doubts about German participation, is considered by many as essential for European defense cooperation. Others, given Germany’s recent behavior towards France, consider that going it alone would be a better and faster option;



The FCAS program, , is divided into seven pillars. Pillar 3 concerns ‘loyal wingman’ drones (“remote carriers”), while Pillar 4 concerns the “combat cloud” which will connect the aircraft, the drones and the other military assets. These two pillars are carried out under the leadership of the German branch of Airbus.

After meeting in Berlin, FR PM @Elisabeth_Borne & GE @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz make optimistic noises about FCAS, but @Dassault_OnAir PR chief tweets "It's not done yet."

Official transcript by Borne's office doesn't even mention defense programs https://t.co/bRbkgQiD22 https://t.co/nShiQ5wFA5 — Defense-Aerospace (@DefAeroNews) November 25, 2022

“The negotiations on Pillar 2 were completed at the end of the week,” Lecornu also said. Pillar 2 concerns the Next-Generation Fighter’s (NGF) engines, and is managed by the French Safran Group, which has formed a joint venture, called Eumet, with Germany’s MTU.



Pillar 1 concerns the NGF combat aircraft itself. It is led by Dassault Aviation with Airbus as a junior partner, representing German interest. The issue is further complicated as Airbus, though its Spanish subsidiary, is also attempting to act for Spain, which has however selected Indra as its national lead for FCAS.



Lecornu said the delays in the industrial agreement between Airbus and Dassault now appear to have been settled. “Most of the discussions and difficulties over the past 18 months have focused on Pillar 1,” Lecornu said. According to a source familiar with the matter, there is no longer any disagreement on this pillar.



"We take care at all times to ensure the compatibility of this program with our strategic interests, including our technological and industrial sovereignty [...] This is why the central role of Dassault Aviation in the SCAF project is essential", Lecornu said in his letter to Parliament.



Once the contracts have been initialed and phase 1B launched for a budget of €3.6 billion euros, the studies should lead to the construction of a Next-Generation Fighter demonstrator intended to prove the reliability of the technologies selected and supposed to fly in 2027.



Letter by French Armed Forces Minister to Parliament on FCAS

(Source: French Minister of the Armed Forces; issued Nov. 26, 2022)

(Unofficial) (h/t @OpexNews)

NEW DELHI --- You have drawn my attention to the Future Combat Air System project, designated SCAF, within the framework of the cooperation that we are carrying out with Germany and Spain, and I thank you for it .



Allow me to report where we stand regarding the progress of the negotiations for the launch of Phase 1B, which calls for the construction of a demonstrator and which precedes the development and production phases.



As you know, the SCAF is composed of a combat aircraft “at the center of the system” as well as support drones and a cloud. This system will allow us to act effectively, by 2040, on the entire spectrum of air combat missions but also for our deterrence.



Industrially, the contracts are structured in seven distinct pillars:

--Pillar 1: new-generation aircraft airframe

--Pillar 2: engine

--Pillar 3: supporting drones (“remote carriers”)

--Pillar 4: combat cloud

--Pillar 5: simulation

--Pillar 6: sensors

--Pillar 7: discretion / stealth.



Most of the discussions and difficulties of the past 18 months have focused on Pillar 1. In addition, negotiations on Pillar 2 were completed at the end of [last] week;



At this stage, work is underway to finalize the Phase 1B contracts, in particular on Pillars 3 and 4. We believe that this work can be concluded in the coming days.



France, as the lead country of the project, wishes to be able to award the contracts to the manufacturers for all the pillars at the beginning of December, through the General Directorate of French Armaments.



More generally, for France, we need to start preparing for the post-Rafale era. In this context, this Phase 1B will be useful to us.



As you know, we take care at all times to ensure the compatibility of this program with our strategic interests, thus including our technological and industrial sovereignty, not without its link with the strategic air forces and the nuclear naval force. This is why the central role of Dassault Aviation in the SCAF is essential.



Furthermore, our ability to export this aircraft to our partners, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, is an entry point known to Germany and Spain, and one to which we will not return.



Finally, the SCAF program must also be financially sustainable, with a robust economic and industrial model. Phase 1B allows us to clearly define this aspect.



You know my commitment to these subjects of attention.



Regards,



Sebastien LECORNU





(EDITOR’S NOTE: In addition to updating the state of play on Phase 1B, the above letter makes it very clear that France will not budge from four major policy goals: the nuclear capabilities of SCAF, its exportability, its affordability and the prime role assigned to Dassault Aviation.

The implication is clear: France will not make any concessions (“we will not return”), and if an agreement is not forthcoming, it is quite possible that France could decide to develop the Rafale’s successor on its own.)



