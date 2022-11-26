Paris Hopes to Award FCAS Contracts by Early December: Minister

The study contracts to develop a demonstrator of the Future Air Combat System (SCAF), a flagship project carried out between France, Germany and Spain, should be awarded to manufacturers "at the beginning of December," according to French armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
“France, the lead country of the project, wishes to be able to award the contracts to the manufacturers for all the pillars at the beginning of December, through the general direction of the French armament,” Lecornu said in a letter sent Saturday to members of Parliament. “At this stage, work to finalize the contracts for Phase 1B is underway, in particular on pillars 3 and 4. We believe that the work can be concluded in the coming days,” he wrote.
Lecornu’s statement is a welcome clarification after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne claimed on Friday, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, claimed that persistent difficulties between France and Germany had been resolved, and that the program launch was imminent.
This is getting to be embarrassing....— Defense-Aerospace (@DefAeroNews) November 26, 2022
French PM says fighter jet project on track but Dassault denies deal https://t.co/qx0wu04xvz
She was immediately contradicted by Dassault Aviation’s communications director, who tweeted “It’s not done yet.”
The Future Air Combat System, known in France as SCAF, long blocked by rivalries between Dassault and Airbus and doubts about German participation, is considered by many as essential for European defense cooperation. Others, given Germany’s recent behavior towards France, consider that going it alone would be a better and faster option;
The FCAS program, , is divided into seven pillars. Pillar 3 concerns ‘loyal wingman’ drones (“remote carriers”), while Pillar 4 concerns the “combat cloud” which will connect the aircraft, the drones and the other military assets. These two pillars are carried out under the leadership of the German branch of Airbus.
After meeting in Berlin, FR PM @Elisabeth_Borne & GE @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz make optimistic noises about FCAS, but @Dassault_OnAir PR chief tweets "It's not done yet."— Defense-Aerospace (@DefAeroNews) November 25, 2022
Official transcript by Borne's office doesn't even mention defense programs https://t.co/bRbkgQiD22 https://t.co/nShiQ5wFA5
“The negotiations on Pillar 2 were completed at the end of the week,” Lecornu also said. Pillar 2 concerns the Next-Generation Fighter’s (NGF) engines, and is managed by the French Safran Group, which has formed a joint venture, called Eumet, with Germany’s MTU.
Pillar 1 concerns the NGF combat aircraft itself. It is led by Dassault Aviation with Airbus as a junior partner, representing German interest. The issue is further complicated as Airbus, though its Spanish subsidiary, is also attempting to act for Spain, which has however selected Indra as its national lead for FCAS.
Lecornu said the delays in the industrial agreement between Airbus and Dassault now appear to have been settled. “Most of the discussions and difficulties over the past 18 months have focused on Pillar 1,” Lecornu said. According to a source familiar with the matter, there is no longer any disagreement on this pillar.
"We take care at all times to ensure the compatibility of this program with our strategic interests, including our technological and industrial sovereignty [...] This is why the central role of Dassault Aviation in the SCAF project is essential", Lecornu said in his letter to Parliament.
Once the contracts have been initialed and phase 1B launched for a budget of €3.6 billion euros, the studies should lead to the construction of a Next-Generation Fighter demonstrator intended to prove the reliability of the technologies selected and supposed to fly in 2027.
(ends)