Ukraine Lays Bare the Russian UAV Conundrum

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Nov. 29, 2022)



By Tim Maxwell

Russian Orlan drones have not provided the support they were designed for, and Russian artillery units in Ukraine have seen their effectiveness degraded by the lack of effective taget designation. (Russia MoD photo)



Feedback from recent conflicts in which Russia was directly or indirectly involved, such as Georgia, Syria, or Nagorno-Karabakh, had already highlighted the central role played by UAVs in operations, and general Russian shortcomings in this area. How come the country then fell short of effectively including unmanned platforms in its war plans for Ukraine?



As new developments on the Ukrainian front unfold, the use of drones by the warring parties seems to be becoming more and more crucial. Since the first months of the conflict, the highly publicized use of the Bayraktar TB-2 by Ukrainian forces highlighted the significant operational contribution of such platforms, which are essential for intelligence and surveillance, artillery support, and deep strikes behind the front line.



Yet, while Ukraine is benefitting from the continuous support of Western countries through the provision of numerous platforms, and has been making use of all types of UAVs since the outset of the war, Russia has been lagging behind in the field. The recent massive use of Iranian “suicide drones” by Russia on civil and military targets alike does not change anything to Moscow’s failure on the matter.



The inability of Russian forces to make an extensive use of drones and leverage their full potential in Ukraine raises several points of concern —or of relief, depending on the perspective. The efforts deployed by Putin’s forces over the last few months, notably with the exponential procurement of Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munitions, will not sustainably offset UAV-related shortcomings that were inherited from years of neglect in the country’s defense plans.



Quick observations drawn from Russian operations



There are contradicting reports as to the use of UAVs in the early days and weeks of the invasion, but what stands out is the absence of significant effects enabled by drones. The high number of losses, notably due to successful Ukrainian ambushes, was a clear indication of the lack of operational ISR air assets and force protection at that point. Some observers interpreted this as a sign of Moscow’s reluctance to deploy large quantities of UAVs after losing dozens in Syria, while others simply praised the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense and electronic warfare capabilities.



In order to get a better understanding of this situation, one may look at the available data on Russia’s drone arsenal and UAV losses in Ukraine. According to the specialized website Oryx, Moscow so far lost almost 150 drones on the battlefield, of which 70 were destroyed. The vast majority of these were Orlan-10 drones, which are not only quite cheap – around $100.000 - but which, according to reports by many Ukrainian sources, often featured "low-tech" components held together by simple strips of duct tape.



Some higher-end UAVs are known to be used by Russian forces, such as (albeit non-exhaustively) the Predator-like Orion UCAV, manufactured Kronshtadt, which is capable of carrying laser-guided antitank missiles and was reportedly used in the chemical attacks against Mariupol, or the Z Lancet-3 loitering munition, developed by ZALA Aero, supposedly resistant to guided-energy weapons, which successfully targeted a Caesar self-propelled howitzer in early November.



However, most of the models used by Russia are on the lower end of the sophistication spectrum, with low accuracy, survivability concerns, and high vulnerability to electromagnetic attacks.



Russia needs to address multiple technical shortcomings



Many factors contribute to these difficulties. First and foremost, Russia and Ukraine alike are facing a strong attrition of their arsenals, especially on more advanced systems, which are longer and more costly to produce. Russia is simply unable to provide the necessary quantities of ammunition without sophistication tradeoffs; in other words, its forces are often operating sophisticated drones in a suboptimal way, for instance using dumb bombs instead of laser-guided missiles on their targets.



Another major issue is that of the spare parts and components necessary to repair and manufacture UAVs. Just as in the rest of the country’s aerospace industry, the initial designs of Russian drones featured Western components from the outset. International sanctions certainly do play a role in Russia’s inability to step up its efforts in the field of UAVs, be it for combat or reconnaissance purposes. By way of illustration, the Orlan-20 Kartograf ISR drone, more difficult to shoot down given its high-flying altitude, is powered by a German engine and features a Japanese spark plug…



A third shortfall has to do with the human resources needed for the serial production and operation of advanced UAVs. According to several Russian sources, including the Ministry of Defense senior official Igor Ishchuk, domestically-produced drones “do not meet the tactical and technical requirements” set out by the MoD. Besides this quality issue, the lack of skilled workers weighs on Russia’s ability to serial produce these platforms.



The country is also short of drone pilots and instructors, and the mobilization of 300,000 inexperienced Russian citizens certainly will not help addressing the issue.



Will Russian UAVs get back on track in the near future?



On top of the homegrown and foreign drones currently operated by Russian forces, several other prototypes have been or are currently being developed. The Kronshtadt Group is at the forefront of this domestic effort, with several UCAV programs, notably:

--The Sirius Inokhodets-RU, able to carry up to 450kg of armament;

--The Orion-2, going up to 1,000kg of armament, both guided and unguided;

--The Grom, purposed to carry up to 2,000kg of weaponry, while being able to operate as a “loyal wingman” and to deploy a swarm of 10 supersonic Molniya UAVs (see below);

--The Molniya, a small multipurpose UAV, designed for ISR and EW, while also being usable as a loitering munition.



While the former two are reportedly expected to enter service by 2023, the Grom and Molniya UAVs are still very much in development phase. Other programs are even further away from Initial Operational Capability, such as the Mikoyan “multifunctional shipborne UAV,” designed for use onboard Russia’s next generation aircraft carrier.



Although it was launched in 2005, this program has been at a standstill since 2019 at least, providing yet another illustration of Russia’s difficulties in the field of combat drones. And only a small-scale mock-up was shown at MAKS2021.



The isolation faced by Moscow is simply adding up to major preexisting shortcomings, and the new generations of platforms notionally expected next year at the earliest are unlikely to change anything to the situation on the medium-term.



At this point, procuring low-quality UAVs from Iran is Russia’s only option, and whatever the new budgets allocated, it will surely remain so for a while.



