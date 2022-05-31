Germany: the Extra-Costs of F-35A Procurement

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Nov. 30, 2022)



By Alistair Davidson

Switzerland is demanding offsets worth at least 60% of the cost of the F-35s it is buying, but Germany has so far indicated no similar requirement, and has not even done anything to involve its national industry in their sustainment, raising the specter that they could end up being maintained in other European countries. (Swiss AF photo)



In principle, the procurement of the F-35A by the German Air Force will be debated and decided during the next session of the Budget Committee, possibly on the 14th of December. Three main issues will be discussed by MPs: the need for infrastructure investment in Buchel, the absence of involvement of the German industry before the contract is signed and the question of the electronic warfare version of the Eurofighter.



The need for modern infrastructures in Büchel



The future stationing of 35 F-35As at Büchel air base, where 20 B-61 nuclear bombs are stored, will require enormous public works, given the degree of obsolescence of the current infrastructures used for the Tornado.



“It is becoming apparent that a large part of the outdated infrastructure of the Tornado weapon system cannot be taken over for future operation with the F-35A weapon system and requires new construction,” said the Federal Government in its response to a query from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. This means that, even if everything goes according to plan in the procurement and production of the German F-35 fighter jets, their stationing in Germany depends on the timely completion of the extensive construction work in Büchel. According to the current agenda, the first F-35s should be able to station there in 2027.



For comparison purposes, the Swiss ministry of defense said in a May 31, 2022 statement that it is “planning to invest more than CHF 525 million in the Payerne, Emmen and Meiringen Air Force locations in the years 2022-2029, of which CHF 100 million will [directly concern] the F-35A.”



No contract for the defence industry before the delivery



Unlike Armasuisse, the Swiss procurement agency, the German defense ministry’s BAAiNBW procurement arm has not been able to negotiate offsets to the procurement contract. The example of Switzerland shows that such demands for specific national industrial participations in the procurement contract are not unusual, and can be realistically obtained.



For its purchase of F-35s, Armasuisse demanded that "When purchasing new combat aircraft, the manufacturer Lockheed Martin must compensate 60 percent of the contract value due to him through offset transactions in Switzerland [...]." It was also stipulated what percentage of value creation must take place in nearly each region of Switzerland.



But, so far, there is nothing like this in Germany. Indeed, in response to a question from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, the Federal Government wrote that a decision on an industrial participation of the German industry for maintenance and repairs would only be made after the procurement contract had been signed.



At the beginning of the month, the Federal Association of the German Aerospace Industry (BDLI) tried, among other things, to draw attention to the problem with the help of media and political decision-makers. In vain, as it clearly appears. "It's not about working out this support capability in every detail, but about formulating these requirements during procurement and including them in the contract," said Gerardo Walle, the BDLI Vice President for Aviation, Equipment and Materials. It is feared that, if this does not happen, German industry will be in a much worse position in later negotiations.



In its response, the Federal Government also said that Lockheed Martin plans an “industry day” from 2026 in connection with industrial support during the use phase of the aircraft. The federal government is aiming to sign the procurement contract this year.



The ‘companion’ of the F-35: new or upgraded fighters?



In addition, the parliamentary debate mentioned the new electronic warfare version of the Eurofighter: this version is needed to pave the way to the F-35s in their nuclear mission to jam enemy defenses. But this, which is regarded as an indirect offset program for German aerospace industry to the F-35 procurement, may prove very disappointing.



First, to be ready in 2029, the program should integrate current technologies. Then, to decrease the costs, the ECR version would be developed with current (I,e, used) Eurofighters and not new ones.



In short, the ambitious project is seriously deflating while the costs for the German MoD will certainly inflate.



NB: The costs of the procurement of the F-35A are estimated at €7.6 billion for the 35 fighters. Their weapon systems, which are not included in this estimate, will add an extra €2.6 billion so the total bill will amount to about €10.2 billion, without including the costs of the new infrastructures in Büchel.



