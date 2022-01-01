France & FCAS: Government Has Plan A, Opposition Pushes Plan B

By Alistair Davidson

Concerned that France may be unable to obtain the FCAS guarantees it wants – carrier compatibility, nuclear capability, export freedom to export – opposition parliamentarians are pushing for a Plan B, an all-French alternative if cooperation with Germany breaks down.

PARIS --- The FCAS/NGF contracts may well be signed, but meanwhile the program has created a paradoxical situation in France, where Plan A (signature of the Phase 1B) was announced by the Government when it wasn’t, and where plan B (an alternate national solution) is planned by some opposition Senators.



Plan A twice announced as agreed and nearly signed when it is not!



Within the same week, the French Government offered a rare and astonishing spectacle of being twice rebuffed by the aircraft manufacturer: first, when following German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht’s comments on the 18th of November, the Elysée Palace rejoiced at the news of an agreement which was shortly thereafter proved to be both wrong and premature.



The second time, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, on her first official visit to Berlin, proudly but wrongly announced that a deal has been reached, nearly signed and was being examined by the governments.



Twice announced, twice rebuffed: it is the first time that on a key issue the French government is so heavily mistaken. Hence the questions: do the Elysée Palace and the ministry of Defense really linked to the negotiators? If it is so badly informed on developments in France on the New-Generation Fighter, what does the government really know about the situation in Germany?



The simple fact of asking proves an embarrassment.



Plan B planned where Plan A is still considered



While the French Government gives such a pitiful spectacle on Plan A, the French Parliament is considering Plan B, a national alternative.



First, the Senate. Holding a majority in their assembly, opposition senators have proposed a plan B. In the Defence Bill for 2023, the Finance Committee has examined and approved an amendment tabled by Senator Dominique de Legge which proposes to fund studies "intended to establish the conditions of feasibility of a new generation fighter project financed by France, outside of any cooperation." This is Plan B.



The Senator plans a provision of €10M for studies (inserted into the so-called Programme 144 or “Environment and prospective of Défense”) to explore this option. If the amount is low (or ridiculous given the challenges), it clearly shows the intention.



Supporting his colleague, Senator Cédric Perrin, the Vice-President of the Defence Committee, claims that his colleague’s amendment would oblige the French Government to "give strict guarantees on the safeguarding of a certain number of strategic interests of France” (…) “The needs of our military must be taken into account – deterrence and navalization – as well as the protection of intellectual property. Export rules need to be clarified.”



This Plan B is not intended to be pursued in parallel to Plan A (if it is signed) but to explore the feasibility of a national Plan B "to anticipate a possible rupture of the negotiations". This shows that the Senators do not want to call off the plan A with Germany, but simply to prepare an alternative in case of a German U-Turn.



The Senators are more specific: their action aim at protecting the airborne deterrence, deployed by the French Air Force or by the French Navy (on board the future aircraft-carriers), the ability to independently provide sensors and weapon systems, the capability to support and the freedom to export the future fighter.



In a sense, the Senate’s move tries to create the same political constraint that the Bundestag has recently reiterated and imposed on both FCAS/NGF and MGCS programs. But this parallel line is weaker than the punch line of the German MPs: the French Senate doesn’t have the final say in the French Constitution, unlike the Budget Committee of the Bundestag.



Despite some far-left and far-right opposition on the FCAS in the National Assembly, the government could find a majority to sweep the Senate’s resistance.



The real political ‘crunch-time’ will be in 2025, when Germany holds general elections, and then in 2027, when France will hold its next presidential election. By then, unless both FCAS and MGCS programs show very substantial and concrete progress, it will be improbable that they will be able to move to full-scale development.



