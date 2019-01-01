Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 30, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $129,811,367 modification (PZ0017) to Foreign Military Sales (Oman and Taiwan) contract W31P4Q-17-C-0194 to procure missiles.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 1, 2021.



Fiscal 2010 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $129,811,367 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



