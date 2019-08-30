THAAD System Successfully Intercepts Target in Missile Defense Flight Test

(Source: Missile Defense Agency; issued Aug. 30, 2019)

The THAAD system used a remote launch capability to detect, track and intercept a threat representative target during the latest test firing from Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands on August 30, 2019. (MDA photo)

MARSHALL ISLANDS --- The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, Ballistic Missile Defense System Operational Test Agency and U.S. Army soldiers of the E-62 Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducted an intercept test early this morning of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) element of the nation's Ballistic Missile Defense System.



Preliminary indications are that planned flight test objectives were achieved and the target was successfully intercepted by the THAAD weapon system.



The test, designated Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-23, was the first time the THAAD system used a government-developed remote launcher kit that extended the range of the defended area.



“The Missile Defense Agency is committed to supporting the warfighter and we are proud of this success and the U.S. Army soldiers who executed this flight test,” said MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill. “This test demonstrates the expanding capabilities of the THAAD weapon system and its ability to intercept and destroy ballistic missile threats in defense of our nation, deployed forces and allies.”



While initial indications show the test met its primary objective, program officials will continue to evaluate system performance based upon telemetry and other data obtained during the test.



Soldiers from the E-62 Battery conducted radar operations, launcher and fire control operations using the same procedure they would use during combat. Simulating a real-world scenario, soldiers were unaware of the target-launch timing.



This was the 16th successful intercept in 16 attempts for the THAAD weapon system, which is designed to intercept threats both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere. This rapidly-deployable system provides a critical capability for defense against ballistic missile attacks.



Lockheed Martin's THAAD System Successfully Demonstrates Remote Launcher Capability During Intercept Test

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Aug. 30, 2019)