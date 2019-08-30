F-35: The Right Choice for Poland

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Aug 30, 2019)

The F-35A is the best value solution for replacing Poland’s existing MiG-29 and Su-22 jets in the Polish fleet, and is available today to meet the needs of the Polish Air Force now and into the future.



Lockheed Martin is a trusted partner for Poland, for Europe and NATO and we’re invested in supporting the long-term strategic priorities of the Polish Ministry of Defense. In addition to providing Poland with a mature, 5th Generation weapon system, acquisition of the F-35 will bring supply chain and technology transfer opportunities to Poland.



The F-35 will reinforce Poland’s defense leadership in Central Europe and ensure the Polish Air Force’s offensive and defensive capabilities continue to outpace advancing threats.



With unparalleled stealth, advanced sensors, supersonic speed, weapons capacity and increased range, the F-35 is the most advanced, survivable and connected fighter jet ever built.



With advanced threats in close proximity, Poland’s defense and security requires a low observable stealth aircraft to ensure survivability and mission effectiveness. The F-35’s unique mix of stealth and sensor technology can enable the Polish Air Force to covertly patrol, monitor and conduct surveillance without being detected.



The F-35 has an operational mission radius greater than 700 nautical miles in low observable configurations and internal fuel capacity of nearly 19,000 pounds. When the mission doesn't require low observability, the F-35 can carry more than 18,000 pounds of ordnance.



Additionally, Poland will benefit from a planned modernization program that will be funded by the full F-35 enterprise and will continue to enhance the aircraft’s weapons capacity, electronic warfare suite, sensor capability and more.



The F-35 is the European aircraft of choice for replacing heritage fleets and offers unmatched interoperability with NATO and other allied assets while ensuring the Polish Air Force’s role as a fully interoperable, integrated member of NATO and coalition operations.



The advanced sensors of the F-35 will enhance situational awareness for the entire Polish Armed Forces and strengthen Poland’s capability to fulfill their NATO Baltic air policing mission.



The current Polish F-16 pilots will benefit from having the F-35 join the Polish Air Force fleet and those who transition will benefit from common training, equipment and tactics with other NATO countries. There is also increased opportunity for joint training exercises, which we have seen demonstrated at Red Flag, Trident Juncture and more.



The F-35 will deliver a key discriminator for Poland and its Allies for decades to come.



At less than $80 million USD, the F-35 truly is a 5th Generation aircraft at equal to or less than the price of legacy 4th Generation aircraft. With smart acquisition strategies, strong government-industry partnership and a relentless focus on cost reduction, the F-35 enterprise successfully reduced procurement costs.



Polish industrial opportunities fall into two main categories: Direct Supply Chain and Technology Transfer.



F-35 Supply Chain opportunities to support:

-- F-35 Production of more than 3,000 aircraft

-- Fleet-wide F-35 sustainment for more than 30 years

-- Modernization of in-country manufacturing expertise through participation in the most advanced 5thGen Fighter



Technology Transfer opportunities associated with:

-- Sustainment of Polish F-35, F-16, and C-130s

-- Enhancing training of pilot and maintenance personnel

-- Advancement of Space Technologies

-- Cooperation in Research & Development

-- Advancement of UAS and drone technologies



Final details on Polish industry’s involvement in the F-35 program and other associated benefits will be disclosed as we move through the acquisition process. On the F-35 program, companies are evaluated on a best-value basis and Polish industry will be given opportunities to participate in the production and sustainment of the F-35.



-ends-

