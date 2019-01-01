Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 30, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price contract.



The total value of this contract is $326,998,037.



Under this follow on contract, the contractor will design, develop, integrate, test and certify the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) 6.0 capability.



Aegis BMD 6.0 provides an increased BMD capability by incorporating the Air and Missile Defense Radar, now designated SPY-6, for introduction on the first DDG Flight III.



The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of December 2025.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $14,999,999 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0276-19-C-0001).



-ends-

