Polish Armaments Group at the MSPO Trade Show

(Source: Polish Armaments Group; issued Sep. 02, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A bit less known new IFV in development for my non-Polish readers.



This is actual prototype of the new Polish IFV Borsuk (Badger) prototype already went through static and dynamic tests and as I heard, it all went very well. pic.twitter.com/6wwJujaAUo — Damian Ratka (@DRatka1) August 31, 2019

The International Defense Industry Exhibition in Kielce has been the largest event for the national defense industry for 27 years. The PGZ Group presents a wide range of innovative solutions and systems for the Polish Armed Forces and foreign partners.MSPO is, alongside DSEI and Eurosatory, the largest event of its kind in Europe. The Polish Armaments Group is a strategic partner of MSPO and presents the latest solutions developed for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland and a wide export offer addressed to the formation of uniformed allied forces.“This year, we have focused on a number of proven solutions that confirm the potential of the PGZ Group to provide the Polish Armed Forces with innovative products. anti-aircraft and missile defense systems of infantry fighting vehicles, combat management systems or unmanned systems,” said Sebastian Chwałek, Vice President of the Management Board of PGZ SA.At the PGZ Group exhibition you will be able to see, among others with:-- short- and very short-range anti-aircraft and missile defense systems: Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and its companies have been providing the Polish Armed Forces as well as alliance formations with modern anti-aircraft armaments for years. We will present solutions already contracted as PILICA and POPRAD systems as well as proposals for the configuration of the EMADS system launcher on the Jelcz chassis as a solution in the program kr. narew-- a new infantry fighting vehicle, developed as part of research and development under the code name Borsuk together with the ZSSW-30 tower system. "Borsuk" is to replace the old BMP-1 armored vehicles in the Armed Forces, and the ZSSW-30 system, integrated with the anti-tank guided missile launcher, will be implemented as armament for infantry fighting vehicles and wheeled armored personnel carriers;-- Rosomak BMS battalion management system on the battlefield, built on the target KTO Rosomak platform in 8x8 configuration;-- modular, multi-variant offer of tank destroyers on three tracked chassis for the Armed Forces as part of the technical dialogue for the program Ottokar-Birch. This program is to enable a qualitative leap in the field of anti-tank artillery of the Polish Armed Forces-- solutions developed by the Consortium of PGZ companies for the needs of the advanced individual combat system program Titanium;-- a proposal from the PGZ Group, ITWL and a foreign partner for extensive modernization of the Mi-24 helicopter;-- new products in the field of armored and wheeled technology - Heavy Wheeled Evacuation and Technical Rescue Vehicle "Hardun" and KTO Rosomak in 6x6 arrangement.These are just some of the novelties that visitors will see at the Group exhibition in Hall C.Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa has a very wide product range: personal weapons, ammunition, optoelectronics and equipment for soldiers, artillery systems, wheeled armored personnel carriers, means of communication, radars, engineering equipment and logistics, as well as solutions for naval forces.For visitors we have also prepared, among others virtual battlefield.Starting on September 3, the MSPO Fair is a great opportunity for the Group to meet representatives of industry, the armed forces and governments in the field of export contracts and joint bidding on third markets. Building relationships with other defense companies is used to expanding the Group's product offer, as well as including companies in the supply chains of foreign defense companies. We invite everyone to visit the PGZ Group exhibition in Hall C at Targi Kielce.Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) is one of the largest defense groups in Europe. It brings together over 50 companies most important for the Polish defense industry: production and service facilities as well as research centers. It employs over 18,000 employees and reaches over PLN 5.5 billion in annual revenue. PGZ is a producer of innovative systems and solutions used by the Polish Armed Forces and allied formations.-ends-