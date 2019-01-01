Meggitt Invests for Further Growth Through Facility Expansion in Danville, Kentucky

(Source: Meggitt PLC; issued Sept 02, 2019)

Meggitt PLC has announced immediate plans to expand its carbon brake manufacturing facility in Danville, KY, marking a significant increase of both capability and capacity.



Meggitt is investing for growth around the world to meet increasing demand for its products and services. The Danville expansion will see the facility increase in size by 95,000 square feet and is part of a broader expansion plan for the Danville facility.



The facility already provides braking components for a number of customer programmes, including the Airbus A220 and A321, as well as for Gulfstream, Dassault and Bombardier. The facility will also serve as an MRO hub to meet rising demand for aircraft maintenance and repair.



Meggitt’s President of Braking Systems, Brian Bondarenko said: “Today’s announcement of plans for the expansion of our Danville, KY facility is yet another important milestone in our broader investment programme around the world. This investment reflects the increasing demand for our highly innovative and competitive products and services and we are proud of the trust our customers continue to place in Meggitt.”





Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs more than 12,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.



