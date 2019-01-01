Army Prepares to Receive and Train the First Batch of Women Soldiers

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 02, 2019)

The Colonel Commandant of the Military Police, Lt Gen Ashwani interviewed Lt Col Nandani in Srinagar for the role of instructor of the first ever batch of women soldiers for the Army.



Commenting on the selection, he said "First set of instructors is most important to us as it will lay down the foundation for generations to come. There will be more women officers as instructors including Maj Julie who was instructor to the first batch of women constables in Assam Rifles".



Women soldiers are presently under the selection process from thousands of volunteers across the Nation and the training of the selected 100 is likely to start in Dec 2019 in Bangaluru.



Duration of the training will be for 61 weeks just as male soldiers in the spirit that they are 'soldiers first'. Every year, a batch of 100 will be inducted till there will be 1700 cadre strength.



-ends-

