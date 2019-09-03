Delivery of Jordan-Donated 'Cobra' Helicopters Slated for 2020

(Source: Philippine News Agency; posted September 03, 2019)

MANILA --- The delivery of the Philippine Air Force (PAF)'s AH-1 "Cobra" attack helicopters, which was donated by Jordan, might take place early next year.



"The 'Cobra' might be delivered early next year as training for (the pilots) are still ongoing," PAF chief, Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez said in a message to reporters Monday.



Earlier, military and defense officials said deliveries of the two aircraft are projected for this September.



"Both Jordan and the Philippines are doing their best efforts to hasten the process," Briguez said in Filipino.



The Bell AH-1 "Cobra" is a two-blade, single-engine attack helicopter manufactured by Bell Helicopter.



It was developed using the engine, transmission and rotor system of the Bell UH-1 Iroquois. A member of the prolific Huey family, the AH-1 is also referred to as the "Huey Cobra" or "Snake".



Earlier, the DND and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation.



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, signed the MOU during the three-day official visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to Jordan in September of last year.



