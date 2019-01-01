Lithuanian and German Defence Ministers Emphasise Exceptionally Close Partnership of Both Countries in Strengthening the Security Situation in The Region

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 03, 2019)

On 29 August Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis met with new German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. The meeting took place on the margins of the informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers. At the meeting, both ministers welcomed the exceptionally close partnership between Lithuania and Germany in strengthening the security situation in NATO eastern flank and in the international area.



“Germany's leadership of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania, which is greatly contributing to strengthening NATO deterrence in the region, is extremely important. We must continue to work towards enabling of these forces. Lithuania also remains an active and reliable partner of Germany in international missions and operations,” said Minister of National Defence R. Karoblis during the meeting.



The Minister also thanked Germany for its participation in the NATO air policing mission in Lithuania and investments in Lithuania's military infrastructure. He welcomed the strengthening of relations between the Lithuanian and German Armed Forces, which allowed them to gain greater interoperability and to prepare more effectively for different scenarios.



In her turn, the Minister of Defence of Germany thanked Lithuania for hospitality and excellent conditions provided for the German troops deployed in Lithuania and assured that they will continue active participation not only in forming the NATO battalion but also in the exercises in the region. "German participation in this battalion is a sign of solidarity in the face of common threats," said German Defence Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer.



The ministers also discussed defence and security initiatives developed by the European Union. Both ministers agreed on the importance of the European Union in the context of ensuring security, but NATO plays the main role in the area of defence. Therefore, both countries will make every effort to strengthening and enabling NATO to be ready to face any threat.



The Lithuanian and German Defence Ministers also agreed on the German Defence Minister's visit to Lithuania this autumn.



-ends-

