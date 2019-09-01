Russia Plans Additional Missile Defense Buildup on Kuril Islands (excerpt)

(Source: Kyodo News; published Sep. 02, 2019)

Russia is planning to deploy additional missile systems on two islands in the northern portion of the Kuril Islands chain off Japan's Hokkaido in a bid to strengthen its defense capabilities in the region, an internal Russian government document showed Monday.The document, obtained by Kyodo News, revealed that new land-to-ship missile systems called the Bastion, with a range of more than 300 kilometers, would be deployed on Paramushir and Matua in the chain, which includes four Japan-claimed islands.The plan indicates Russia places strategic importance on the Kuril Islands in defending the Sea of Okhotsk and its nuclear force stronghold against the United States.It also means a defense line stretching from the Kamchatka Peninsula to Hokkaido, which falls within the range of the missile defense systems, will be completed soon. (end of excerpt)-ends-