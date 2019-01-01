Contract Awarded for Wasp Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Fleet

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 25, 2019)

Canberra-based company XTEK Ltd has been awarded a contract to provide repairs, maintenance and support services for the Australian Defence Force’s growing fleet of Wasp All Environment (AE) small unmanned aerial systems.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP said this impressive capability allows Australian soldiers to obtain a faster and better understanding of the battlefield, without exposing them to unnecessary risks.



“The Wasp AE small unmanned aerial system is small enough to be carried, assembled and used by one person allowing the soldier to see over the hill, around the corner and down the road,” Minister Price said.



“This new contract is for an initial term of three years with options to extend through to 2026, with an anticipated value of up to $5 million per year. “It will directly assure up to 10 jobs in addition to supporting other jobs in the supply chain.”



The contract support services include procurement of spare parts, training, maintenance and repairs – including electronics and composite repairs – with work to be carried out at XTEK’s recently completed small unmanned aerial systems repair and maintenance facility in Canberra.



59 Wasp AE small unmanned aerial systems have been delivered to date, with a further 20 scheduled to arrive in 2020.



-ends-

