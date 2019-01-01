Aerospace Investment to Take-Off Following US Trade Mission

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 25, 2019)

Boeing today (Wednesday, September 25) welcome a delegation of 34 UK aerospace suppliers to the Boeing Future of Flight Museum in Seattle as part of the company’s initiative to integrate more UK products and services into its supply chain.



Boeing’s long-term partnership with the UK Government has seen the aerospace giant commit to doubling its presence in the UK, increase bidding opportunities for UK companies for Boeing work, and boost R&D opportunities.



The aerospace sector is one of the UK’s most open and international industries and the Government is backing this delegation to increase ties between both US & UK aviation communities.



The UK’s aerospace industry turned over £39 billion last year, the vast majority of which was exported, which is why the sector plays a major part in the government’s global trade promotion work.



The event is supported by the Department for International Trade (DIT), the Ministry of Defence (MOD), the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and supported by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and will showcase British expertise in advanced engineering and its thriving digital sector.



President of Boeing Europe and Managing Director of Boeing UK and Ireland, Sir Martin Donnelly said: “Boeing recognises the UK as a world leader in the aerospace sector. We are proud of our close partnership with business and universities across the UK, and our partnership with Britain’s superb armed forces. Boeing is growing in the UK, and we are looking for ways to develop further our presence here as a key part of Boeing’s global supply chain.”



Minister for Investment, Graham Stuart said: “British aerospace companies lead Europe and use the UK’s unique science base to deliver world class solutions. With expertise in complex products such as engines, wings, aerostructures and advanced systems the sector is overwhelmingly export oriented and attracts significant inward investment into the UK.



“DIT is proud to lead and facilitate trade missions such as this one to Boeing where UK companies can demonstrate their expertise, build relationships and seek to join one of the most demanding supply chains. Exports from and inward investment to the UK are at their highest ever levels and help sustain our position as the leading destination in Europe for foreign direct investment and a world leader in technology and its application.”



This trade delegation comes as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, touch down in Seattle on Monday 23 September as part of their 2019 North American tour. The day-long programme will be aimed at supporting trade and investment between the UK and the US, and STEM education.



U.K. suppliers part of the delegation include:

--ASG Aerospace

--Advanced Innovative Engineering (Uk) Ltd

--Barnbrook

--Beagle

--Bombardier (UK)

--Causeway Aero

--CCP Gransden

--Cobham

--Collins Aerospace Motors & Controls (UK)

--Denroy

--Eaton (UK)

--Gardner Aerospace

--GE Aviation (UK)

--GEIC

--GKN

--Heroux Devtek

--HiETA

--Jaivel

--JW Kane Precision Engineering

--Martins Rubber

--McBraida

---Moyola

--MSB Group

--Nasmyth

--Poeton Industries

--Porvair

--Produmax

--Safran Landing Systems

--Senior Aerospace BWT

--Sigma

--Smiths Harlow

--Southbourne Rubber

--Spirit Aerosystems (UK)

--Thales UK



